Financial Insights Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA REZ traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.