Financial Insights Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,865,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,672. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

