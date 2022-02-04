Financial Comparison: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) vs. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 14.65 -$71.29 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivid Seats 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.46%. Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 82.47%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Vivid Seats

