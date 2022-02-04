Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRRPF. decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

