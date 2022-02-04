Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

