Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 56 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 423,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $196.94 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

