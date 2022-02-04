Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 302 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 102.8% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 569,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 288,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

