Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 7,940 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 522.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $20.92 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.