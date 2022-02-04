Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $519,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

