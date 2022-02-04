Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 134,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

