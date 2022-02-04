Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 188.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,651.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 185,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

