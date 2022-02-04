FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 200,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 646,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,070,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.