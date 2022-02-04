Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,750.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

