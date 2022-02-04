Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.53. 288,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.73.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

