FCA Corp TX Sells 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,151. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

