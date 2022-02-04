FCA Corp TX Purchases 1,104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.74. 1,417,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

