FCA Corp TX Makes New Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

