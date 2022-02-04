FCA Corp TX Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 510,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

