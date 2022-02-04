FCA Corp TX Has $2.27 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $59,198. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE ORI remained flat at $$26.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,508. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.