FCA Corp TX Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,286. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

