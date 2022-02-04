FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 2,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

