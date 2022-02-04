Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FPI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,464. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $7,595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,789,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

