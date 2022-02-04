F3Logic LLC Sells 425 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,625. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.16 and a 200 day moving average of $425.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

