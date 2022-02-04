F3Logic LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,780. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

