F3Logic LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after acquiring an additional 198,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN traded up $337.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,114.83. 343,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

