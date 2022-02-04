F3Logic LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $11.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,216. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.03.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

