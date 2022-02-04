F3Logic LLC Buys 105 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.21. 5,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.72 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.69 and its 200-day moving average is $461.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.