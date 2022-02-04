EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

EZPW stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZCORP stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of EZCORP worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

