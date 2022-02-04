Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.