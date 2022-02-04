extraDNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,537.33 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $253,537.33 and $92,826.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.48 or 0.99934713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00254366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00170720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00337595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

