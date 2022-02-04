Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $205.29 and last traded at $204.51. 13,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 729,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

