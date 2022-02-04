Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 16,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

