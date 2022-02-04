eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

EXPI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,540. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

