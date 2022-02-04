Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

