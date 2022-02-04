Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,989 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

