Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.32 ($37.44).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.15 ($32.75) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.29.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

