Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,864. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

