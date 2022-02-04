Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EVVTY opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.