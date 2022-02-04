Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Approximately 70,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 285,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.56. The stock has a market cap of £12.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

