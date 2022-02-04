Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $471,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

MRAM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 338,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRAM shares. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.