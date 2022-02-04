Evercore ISI Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.86.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.76 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

