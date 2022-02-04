Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

