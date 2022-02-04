Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07.

EVBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evans Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Evans Bancorp worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

