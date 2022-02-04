Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($117.98) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

