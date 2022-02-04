Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,724 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 86.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of MTA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 182,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,449. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.