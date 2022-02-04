Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,656 shares during the period. Pretium Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Pretium Resources worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,795. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

