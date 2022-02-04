Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,573,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 601,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,446,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.