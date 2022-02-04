Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 9,012 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

PSLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

