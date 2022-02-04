Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499,899 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.14% of Etsy worth $36,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Etsy stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.17. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.37 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.