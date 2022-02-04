Equalizer (EQZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $301,572.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $301,572.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.15 or 0.07223403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.74 or 1.00003050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.